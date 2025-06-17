ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ZVSA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

