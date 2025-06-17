Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

WAVE opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

