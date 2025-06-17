Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1%

SLN stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

