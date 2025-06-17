Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

