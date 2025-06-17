Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.