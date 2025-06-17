Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $199,658.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,003.83. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $3,377,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 432.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

