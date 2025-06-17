Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

