Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 105.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 217.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 105,852 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

