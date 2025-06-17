Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Arrive AI Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of ARAI opened at $7.25 on Friday. Arrive AI has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Steven O’toole sold 434,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,207.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,143,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,543,139.65. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrive AI Company Profile

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

Further Reading

