Wall Street Zen Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

