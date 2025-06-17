Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $859,324.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,039.74. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,568.12. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,653 shares of company stock worth $20,679,956. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.