Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Rises By 78.3%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBL International Price Performance

BANL opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get CBL International alerts:

CBL International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.