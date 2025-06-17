Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CWK stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 145.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

