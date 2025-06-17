Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
CWK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 145.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.