Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,442.29. This trade represents a 67.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.