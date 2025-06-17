Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,295 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

