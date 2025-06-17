Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of ALT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,854 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altimmune by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 128,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

