ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLPT

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Up 0.5%

CLPT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.93. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,619.68. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $282,372.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,407.38. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.