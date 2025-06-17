CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CBRE opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

