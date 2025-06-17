AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

AGM Group Stock Down 2.8%

AGMH opened at $2.45 on Friday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

Get AGM Group alerts:

About AGM Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.