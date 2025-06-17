AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
AGM Group Stock Down 2.8%
AGMH opened at $2.45 on Friday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.
About AGM Group
