Youxin Technology Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YAAS)

Youxin Technology’s (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 18th. Youxin Technology had issued 2,300,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Youxin Technology stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. Youxin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

