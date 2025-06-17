Youxin Technology Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YAAS)

Youxin Technology’s (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 18th. Youxin Technology had issued 2,300,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Youxin Technology Price Performance
Shares of Youxin Technology stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. Youxin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
About Youxin Technology
