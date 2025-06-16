Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Gaxos.ai Trading Up 4.0%
Shares of Gaxos.ai stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 83,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,507. Gaxos.ai has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gaxos.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
