Analyzing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elys BMG Group and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 1 6 1 3.00

Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 79.65%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Semrush”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million N/A N/A Semrush $396.02 million 3.42 $950,000.00 $0.05 182.90

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Elys BMG Group.

Summary

Semrush beats Elys BMG Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

