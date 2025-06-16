Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) dropped 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 21.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 280,500 shares of company stock worth $104,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

