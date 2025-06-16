First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,826,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 340,538 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.57. 108,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.