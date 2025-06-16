Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIDE remained flat at $22.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF alerts:

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.