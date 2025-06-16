Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIDE remained flat at $22.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.17.
About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.