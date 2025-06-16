Kandal M. Venture Ltd. (FMFC) Plans to Raise $9 Million in June 24th IPO

Kandal M. Venture Ltd. (FMFC) expects to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Kandal M. Venture Ltd. generated $14 million in revenue and $1.1 million in net income. Kandal M. Venture Ltd. has a market cap of $81 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Kandal M. Venture Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Through FMF, our operating subsidiary, we are a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with our manufacturing operations in Cambodia. We primarily manufacture handbags, such as shoulder bag, crossbody bag, tote bag, backpack, top-handleÂ handbag, satchel, and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets. Our customers are well-knownÂ global fashion brands that are headquartered in the UnitedÂ States. With our craftsmanship and extensive knowledge of the leather goods manufacturing process, our product engineers convert our customersâ€™ vision and design into leather goods products. Our products are primarily affordable luxury products that are made of leather and/or other materials. Our Competitive Strengths We believe the following competitive strengths differentiate our operating subsidiary from its competitors: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Having long-termÂ and strong business relationships with renowned global fashion brands but we cannot assure continued good relationships with them, and they are not obligated in any way to continue placing orders with us at the same or increasing levels, or at all; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Having long-termÂ collaborative relationships with our suppliers but their services are susceptible to fluctuations in pricing, timing, and quality, and we have limited control over their operations and compliance with regulations as we do not have long-termÂ contracts with them; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Having extensive understanding of leather goods manufacturing process, up-to-dateÂ machinery and efficient management resulting in competitive pricing while maintaining quality and high efficiency; and â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Having experienced management team with extensive knowledge of the leather goods manufacturing industry where we operate but we cannot assure the retention of key executives and personnel necessary to maintain or expand our business, and the loss of any member of our management team could negatively impact our business plan and expansion. Our Strategies We aim to accomplish our business objective, further strengthen our market position and continue to be a competitive manufacturer of leather goods by pursing the following key strategies: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Broadening our customer base by expanding our geographical market reach to other key markets, including the European markets but failure to implement the growth strategy in a timely or commercially acceptable manner may adversely affect our business growth and operating results; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Enhancing our production capacity but failure to implement the growth strategy in a timely or commercially acceptable manner may adversely affect our business growth and operating results; and â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Establishing a new design and development center for enhancing our product development capabilities but failure to implement the growth strategy in a timely or commercially acceptable manner may adversely affect our business growth and operating results. Corporate History and Structure KMV is a holding company registered and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and is not a Cambodian operating company. As a holding company with no material operations, we conduct our core business operations in Cambodia through our operating subsidiary, FMF.Â On AprilÂ 5, 2017, FMF is the Groupâ€™s key operating subsidiary and was established under the laws of Cambodia to engage in the business of leather goods manufacturing. FMFâ€™s skilled craftsmanship and high-qualityÂ manufacturing capabilities are the cornerstones of the Groupâ€™s operations and reputation, allowing us to attract business from leading global brands. Customers issue letters of authorization directly to FMF which grant FMF the right to produce and export leather goods using their trademarks, and they frequently visit the production site of FMF located in Cambodia to inspect orders and conduct quality checks. PFL was incorporated under the laws of HongÂ Kong on NovemberÂ 3, 2016 as a trading company for the Groupâ€™s material procurement and customer invoicing. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from Cambodia’s currency) for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Kandal M. Venture Ltd. trimmed its small-cap IPO’s size to 2.0 million shares – down from 2.8 million shares originally – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated Feb. 18, 2025.) (Note: Dominari Securities and Revere Securities are the new joint book-runners, replacing the original book-running team of Cathay Securities and WestPark Capital.) “.

Kandal M. Venture Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has employees. The company is located at Padachi Village, Prek Ho Commune, Takhmao Town, Kandal Province, Kingdom of Cambodia and can be reached via phone at +855-23425205 or on the web at http://www.kandalmv.com/.

