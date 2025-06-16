Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.35. 4,821,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,303. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennar stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. ( NYSE:LEN Free Report ) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

