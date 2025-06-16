Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

