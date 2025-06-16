Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.2%
LANDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
