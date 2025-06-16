Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.2%

LANDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) by 1,006.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

