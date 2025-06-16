Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LGHL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 44,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

