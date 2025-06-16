Yahav Yulzari Sells 5,144 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Yahav Yulzari sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $97,838.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,153,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000,521. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yahav Yulzari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 48,981 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $933,088.05.

On Monday, May 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,608,140.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 2,244,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,475. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 5.93.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,070,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 961,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 886,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 826,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,465,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

