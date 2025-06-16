ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AETUF. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

