ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
ARC Resources Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
