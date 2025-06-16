Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $24,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,402.65. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00.

Shares of ANIP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 323,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

