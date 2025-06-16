Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 247,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 207,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.