New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.6918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

