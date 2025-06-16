Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.46. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

