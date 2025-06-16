Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 44.2% in May

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRSO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 65,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

