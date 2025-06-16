Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 869.80 ($11.78) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.73). Approximately 3,262,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,158,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($10.18).
ENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.55) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.17), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($32,993,400.85). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
