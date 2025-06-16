Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,106% from the average daily volume of 46,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Mirasol Resources

In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 280,500 shares of company stock worth $104,345. 42.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

