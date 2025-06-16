Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,528 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $216,288.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,674.70. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $209,944.28.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,854 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $1,061,571.42.

On Friday, May 23rd, Amin Sabzivand sold 2,146 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $229,171.34.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $813,150.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $736,740.00.

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.43. 1,079,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,332. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

