Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,528 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $216,288.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,674.70. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $209,944.28.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,854 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $1,061,571.42.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Amin Sabzivand sold 2,146 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $229,171.34.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $813,150.00.
- On Friday, May 9th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $736,740.00.
Sezzle Stock Up 9.7%
NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.43. 1,079,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,332. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.