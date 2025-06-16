Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Acquires 11,100 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $153,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,510,938.35. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $130,625.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 14,184 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $190,349.28.

On Friday, May 30th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 30,339 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $380,754.45.

On Thursday, May 29th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $398,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 20,045 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $246,553.50.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 28,268 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $336,671.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $784.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

