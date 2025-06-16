Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,388,178.10. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
NYSE:BRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.03.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BRT. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
