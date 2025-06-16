Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CFO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,745.81. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

VITL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 673,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

