Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CFO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,745.81. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
VITL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 673,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $48.41.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.