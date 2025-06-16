Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) CMO Sells 85,289 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 199,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ibotta Stock Down 0.6%

IBTA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Ibotta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of -0.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ibotta declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ibotta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 499,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ibotta by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after acquiring an additional 429,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ibotta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ibotta by 2,500.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

