Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Sells $931,792.65 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 48,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $931,792.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,115,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,243,778.95. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avital Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Avital Pardo sold 4,939 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $93,890.39.

On Monday, May 12th, Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,604,259.68.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,475. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PGY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

