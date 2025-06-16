Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Wanda Marie Gierhart Sells 52,524 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.7%

CNK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,661. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $32,297,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,763,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

