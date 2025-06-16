Top Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Shopify, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, and BWX Technologies are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate vessels to transport goods—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—across international trade routes. Their market performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,945. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,214. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.07. 4,256,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $145.28.

