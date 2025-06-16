Timothy Michael Miller Sells 13,028 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$309.17. 213,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$300.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$281.85. The stock has a market cap of C$55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$218.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$315.99.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$310.90.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.