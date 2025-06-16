Timothy Michael Miller Sells 13,028 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCGet Free Report) Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$309.17. 213,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$300.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$281.85. The stock has a market cap of C$55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$218.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$315.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$310.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.