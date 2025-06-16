GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Director Alan Curtis Sklar Sells 1,808 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) Director Alan Curtis Sklar sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $65,160.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 503,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,136,877.72. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBFH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. 89,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of -0.90.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

