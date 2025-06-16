Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.53 and last traded at $216.67, with a volume of 193614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $40,988,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

